South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Tumbles, twists and turns, the annual ShowMow lawnmower races had it all

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated February 1 2024 - 8:19am, first published January 31 2024 - 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tumbles, twists and turns, the annual ShowMow lawnmower races had it all
Tumbles, twists and turns, the annual ShowMow lawnmower races had it all

Over 650 people came together over the weekend to attend the ShowMow lawnmower races held in Bomaderry, with 36 mowers entered and four winners in the official classes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.