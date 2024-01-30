Anglicare Nowra Op Shop bursting with donations following Christmas

Following a generous amount of donations over Christmas, Anglicare Nowra was bursting at the seams last week, with various sales and deals to clear out stock, with plenty left over.
Anglicare Op Shop Nowra and Bomaderry store manager Chrissie Steel said they were fortunate to be inundated around Christmas and the new year with donations, as a lot of people downsize at that time of year.
"When we have an abundance of really great donations, it's great to be able to give back to the community and have a really big sale," Ms Steele said.
"It also helps us build a good report with community as we're able to gift a lot away too."
Ms Steele carefully created a fun environment for people to shop in, with wedding dresses hanging from the ceiling, records decorating displays and upbeat music playing throughout the store.
"My background is in social work, so I wanted to create a space that was inviting, bright, vibrant, colourful and offering people more who often don't have much of an option," she said.
"It gives people the option to come in and have an opportunity, we try to have a good vibe and good music."
Their 'one day only' carpark market last week had a great result, as the community turned up with a huge interest in shopping the sale, the group are constantly hoping for more donations to come through and on the look out for new volunteers.
The organisation works closely with Centrelink and local men centre's and women's shelters to assist in crisis situations and supporting people who may be going through a difficult time, while the op shop is predominantly volunteer run.
"Because we're not for profit, everything we make here it goes back into the food and financial assistance programs that Anglicare runs," Ms Steele said.
"The. money that is spent inside Anglicare op shops goes back into the programs so that I can get referrals from food and financial so that i can give it to those who really need it, without paying for it."
