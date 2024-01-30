South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Awards set to honour community work of emergency service personnel

GE
By Glenn Ellard
January 30 2024 - 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Recent events in and around Nowra have been a stark reminder of the difficult and demanding jobs performed by the Shoalhaven's emergency service workers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.