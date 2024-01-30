Awards set to honour community work of emergency service personnel

Recent events in and around Nowra have been a stark reminder of the difficult and demanding jobs performed by the Shoalhaven's emergency service workers.
And many of them continue to serve the community in ways outside their regular work.
The Rotary clubs on Berry, Nowra and Milton Ulladulla are combining to recognise those people who go above and beyond, through the Shoalhaven Emergency Service Community Awards.
The 2024 awards were launched on Tuesday, January 30, with a call for nominations.
Rotary's Phil Presgrave said the awards were focused on recognising "local heroes in the police and emergency service agencies who are active in the Shoalhaven local government area".
But rather than looking at what first responders did as part of their work, "In keeping with the Rotary motto of service above self, the awards acknowledge community service from NSW police and emergency service personnel in the Shoalhaven," Mr Presgrave said.
"These awards acknowledge community service from emergency personnel, demonstrating their service above self in the community alongside their service obligations."
Shoalhaven Mayor and awards patron Amanda Findley said there were countless examples in the local area , although they were often humble and "don't let the cat out of the bag about the extra things that they do in the community".
"We have loads of people in the Shoalhaven doing amazing things within our boundary, but outside of our boundaries as well," she said.
"They could be in the police and they could be volunteering with the RFS, or they could be in the ambulance service or Fire and Rescue and they could be volunteering with the SES."
Cr Findley said digging out the stories of the Shoalhaven's quiet achievers not only allowed them to be nominated for the Rotary awards, but also higher honours including Medals in the Order of Australia.
Governors General had visited the Shoalhaven, saying they wanted to see a greater number and more diverse nominations coming from the region, Cr Findley said.
Nominations can be submitted by anyone "as long as you can identify someone who is doing that extra bit in the community", Mr Presgrave said.
The timing of this year's awards had been brought forward, he said, to better dovetail into state awards.
There had also been a new category added this year for the Shoalhaven ADF volunteer of the year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.