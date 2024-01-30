East Nowra Neighbourhood Party this week features free entertainment and barbecue

A free event is being held in East Nowra on Wednesday, as an opportunity for the community to come together.
Presented by Southern Cross Housing (SCH) and the Shoalhaven Anti-Poverty Committee (SAPC), the East Nowra Neighbourhood Party will be held between 10am to 1pm at Parramatta Park, Nowra East.
The free event will host a variety of free activities for kids, residents and families, including a barbecue, tea and coffee, face painting and live entertainment to enjoy.
Both SCH and SAPC along with other community organisations will be at the event to discuss their support and services they offer to assist the community.
SAPC facilitator Maxine Edwards said they were very excited to be joining again with Southern Cross Community Housing.
"The event is a great opportunity to bring families together to celebrate with a sausage sizzle, some entertainment and the opportunity to meet local service providers," Ms Edwards said.
Other local organisations partnering towards the even include Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre, TAFE NSW, and Shoalhaven Neighbourhood Services.
The event was originally planned for December 2023, however was rescheduled due to bad weather.
