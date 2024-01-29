GoNE and BOBS put on a classic Australia Day cricket match for the ages

It was a clash for the ages when the Gentlemen of Nowra Eleven (GoNE) played the Berry Old Bastards (BOBs) in the annual Australia Day game at the Nowra Showground on Sunday, January 28.
It was the 21st meeting of these two salubrious sides with GoNE holding the advantage 11 wins to 9 with a no result due to rain in 2020.
No such problems faced to teams this time.
On a searing, spiteful, grass-covered deck lovingly prepared by Syd Weller, the game could be determined at the toss.
Dr. Dom Frawley (GoNE) tossed the coin and Ted Street (BOBs) guessed incorrectly, consigning his team to chase leather first up.
The GoNE side was an interesting blend of old age, wannabes and neverweres with an injection of youth.
The BOBs thought they could be chasing a big total.
Mick Moodley and Paul Brodie opened the batting and struggled from the off with the searing pace of Simon Rudd and Nick Ryan.
Brodie went early, wary of the surprising bounce in the pitch before Syd Weller returned to the sheds unable to handle the dynamic spell from Rudd.
He troubled the scorers only with a nick through the slips, seemingly believing he was facing his son Justin, a local tearaway fast bowler.
With Moodley having more edges than a 50 cent coin, GoNE needed some stability.
Next up the plate was Tony Fitzpatrick, the original Sleep Doctor. His 24 runs in singles slowed the dramatic loss of wickets, shored up an end until his brother could get out there, and together they had a partnership of 21 runs from 56 deliveries.
But all good things must come to an end and he was finally dismissed at his first attempt at hitting the ball in the air.
Ted Street took the catch - actually, he was asleep and it hit him in the stomach waking him up.
Enter the man himself - Alan Muggleton. Muggo came in and before anyone knew he walked off retired with 32 runs.
Teddy Stevenson entered the fray, smashing balls left and right, followed by Dom Frawley who looked like he was modelling himself on Glenn Maxwell in the World Cup.
In the middle of this tail-end slogathon another Fitzpatrick arrived in the middle.
Big things were expected of the young whipper-snapper, but after holing out for a duck off 13 deliveries, it seemed he had been watching his uncle Tony play and thought dour batting was the way to go.
In the end, GoNE finished their 40 overs 8/141 - a competitive total but they needed to bowl well.
For BOBs, Mal Windley and Steven Woolley finished with two wickets each, carrying on from the dynamic spells of Rudd and Ryan who had a wicket apiece.
Les McMasters and Steven Chaplin rounded out the wicket takers.
Aaron Coutts-Smith and Mal Windley trundled out to the centre and promptly carted the opening GoNE bowlers to all parts.
With a run-rate dangerously close to five, Paul Brett and Paul Brodie struggled to contain the enterprising batting.
Then that man for all occasions took off his floppy white hat and gave it to the umpire, the Hon. Graeme Cord.
If Tony Fitzpatrick could not do it with the bat (which he couldn't), he was determined to do it with the ball.
He immediately retired Mal Windley (30 not out), before sending the wobbles into the BOBs' middle order.
A couple of quick wickets and the game began to turn ever so slowly towards GoNE - very much like the Titanic and that iceberg.
Steven Woolley walked in and was quickly joined by Nick Ryan. Their display of power hitting will no doubt continue to be discussed long after their gone.
As for GoNE - they were gone. The last rites were performed by Simon Rudd and Ted Street could finally get his hands on the trophy.
The GoNE bowlers had few highlights, though Muggleton, Frawley and Weller did bowl tightly, too many runs were leaked elsewhere.
As befitting a game of this stature, the banter was constant throughout the match.
One of the BOBs batsmen even copped a classic Syd Weller sledge when he asked, "When's the batsman coming in?"
As usual, cricket was the winner.
