Inmates show they are the fabric of a successful business

While Australia's garment making industry has essentially closed down and moved overseas, a textiles workshop in the South Coast Correctional Centre has been named Corrective Services business of the year.
The workshop is overseen by Beau Jenkins, who has a background in clothing production, starting in Sydney producing uniforms, then moving on to ready to wear fashion, dealing with a range of international stakeholders.
As production manager, he worked with with design teams delivering three to four collections a year.
"My main responsibility was to work with the team that we had there to get that into production whether that be locally or offshore based on the sales levels," Mr Jenkins said.
But when COVID-19 brought about a career change and he found himself in Corrective Services, he became the perfect person to pioneer the textiles workshop at the South Nowra centre.
Mr Jenkins created a two-year plan to get the textiles workshop up to standard, teaching the inmates a range of skills including sewing, machining and pressing.
And it proved so successful the business unit was recently honoured by Corrective Services.
Mr Jenkins said the workshop generally had 45 inmates, mainly making green clothing for prisons across the state.
It also made Australian flags, reusable hospital gowns, and projects for a range of external customers.
"We just do all sorts of odd jobs here and there - any of the little jobs that no-one else wants to do we take over," he said.
While the skills learnt in the textiles workshop might not be of much use in the wider society, Mr Jenkins said there was something more important at play.
"I'm honest with the guys and tell them there's not a lot of jobs out there textile-specific, but just coming into this day to day work environment, working as part of a team, having your lunch breaks at a set time, just a lot of that structure that a lot of the offenders have never really had in their life prior to coming into custody - that's important," he said.
"The big thing that industry likes to focus on is work readiness, and training guys so they've got a skillset and work skills ready to go into the community.
"The main focus really is transferable skills so they can work in a team, time management, project management, completing tasks and that sort of thing," Mr Jenkins said.
But while the garment trade had largely disappeared in Australia, Mr Jenkins said upholstery was quite a different story.
The workshop was often given upholstery jobs, and Mr Jenkins said one of the guards was an upholsterer by trade, and had set up in a corner of the textiles workshop.
"We do push the ones who are talented enough to do upholstery work, to go over and learn those skills," Mr Jenkins said.
Those skills could quickly lead to employment once people left the correctional system, he said, because there was huge shortage of upholsterers in the community.
Participation in the textiles workshop is voluntary, and Mr Jenkins said demand for position was often quite high.
"It is a privilege for the guys to come to work, they all enjoy coming to work and they know we have zero tolerance to any behaviour in the workplace," he said.
"If you've got a can do attitude and want to come into work and learn a skill, I'm happy to teach you that skill."
