South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
What's on

Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
February 1 2024 - 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo
File photo

The 136th Berry Show

February 2 and 3

The 136th Berry Show is back for 2024, dubbed the biggest show in town, and a calendar event for Berry. The show features live entertainment across the weekend, a rodeo and bucking bull exhibit, competitions involving local makers, agriculture displays, children's pet show and much more for a family friendly couple of days at the Berry Showground.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.