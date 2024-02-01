Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The 136th Berry Show is back for 2024, dubbed the biggest show in town, and a calendar event for Berry. The show features live entertainment across the weekend, a rodeo and bucking bull exhibit, competitions involving local makers, agriculture displays, children's pet show and much more for a family friendly couple of days at the Berry Showground.
.
Beginner, Intermediate and advanced. Tuition is provided by Susan Curtin. Each student works at their own pace and is encouraged to develop their own unique style. Attend each week or just on the days that suit you. Paints, easels and brushes are provided. You are welcome to bring your own. Canvases are available at a 10% discount for class participants. Concessions available. Casual, inclusive environment.Classes will be held from 9.30am to 12.30pm at 45 Kinghorne Street Nowra. To Book, visit thearthub-studiogallery.com.au.
Held on the first Saturday of each month, the Milton Showground Market is the perfect opportunity to get some shopping done. With over 80 stalls, handmade crafts, fashion for everyone, street food stalls, including pastries, preserves and local produce, there's plenty on offer. The Milton Lions Club also operate a barbeque on the day among the selection of stalls.
With almost 100 stalls, the Huskisson Market will be open at the Huskisson Sportsground Sunday from 8.00am to 2.00pm. The market features an array of fresh produce, handmade products, vintage collectors items, clothing, arts and crafts, handmade gifts and much more. The market opens on the second Sunday of every month.
Join in for a relaxing Friday evening on the deck at Cupitt's Estate. You'll enjoy music from Jason Norris from 5pm, whilst watching the picturesque outlook of the Budawang Ranges. Offering estate wines, locally crafted beer and a broad menu of cocktails and restaurant meals bookings are reccomended.
Bundanon Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition of 13 senior and emerging Indigenous Yolnu artists from the Yirrkala Community in East Arnhem Land until February 11. The exhibition highlights weather patterns and ecological systems within the artists culture and brings together a collection of works from across Australia. Entry to the exhibition is accessible through a general admission ticket to Bundanon and open between 10am and 5pm.
