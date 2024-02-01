Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Beginner, Intermediate and advanced. Tuition is provided by Susan Curtin. Each student works at their own pace and is encouraged to develop their own unique style. Attend each week or just on the days that suit you. Paints, easels and brushes are provided. You are welcome to bring your own. Canvases are available at a 10% discount for class participants. Concessions available. Casual, inclusive environment.Classes will be held from 9.30am to 12.30pm at 45 Kinghorne Street Nowra. To Book, visit thearthub-studiogallery.com.au.