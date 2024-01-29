South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Key reason for rate rise is no longer relevant - Liza Butler MP

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated January 30 2024 - 9:16am, first published 8:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the reasons given by Shoalhaven Council to justify a massive increase in rates was the need to have funds available to support the community in the case of a natural disaster.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.