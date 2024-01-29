Key reason for rate rise is no longer relevant - Liza Butler MP

One of the reasons given by Shoalhaven Council to justify a massive increase in rates was the need to have funds available to support the community in the case of a natural disaster.
Council said a string of natural disasters including fires, floods and COVID-19 had drained its financial reserves, and it no longer had the funds to manage should another disaster hit the region.
However State Member for South Coast and former Shoalhaven deputy mayor, Liza Butler, said council no longer needed to have funds in reserve in case of a disaster.
"One of the things that we've introduced is the State Reconstruction Authority now comes in, so at Lake Conjola when they flooded at the end of November, council didn't have to do the cleanup, it was the State Reconstruction Authority that came in," she said.
Ms Butler is part of a new select committee at State Parliament, looking at how the State Reconstruction Authority can help in the wake of a natural disaster.
"We're making changes to that, and a bipartisan committee is working towards improving that," she said.
