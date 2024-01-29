Two people die on southern region roads during the long weekend

Two people died on the southern region's roads over the Australia Day long weekend, and there were 34 major crashes.
They were among the alarming statistics recorded during a police road safety operation starting at 00.01am on Thursday, January 25, and ending11.59pm Sunday, January 28.
The Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, together with local police, patrolled roads across the state, targeting dangerous driving behaviour and risks on the roads - with the aim of preventing injury and death.
But despite double demerits being in place, police saw a concerning number of dangerous driving incidents, including excessive speed, high-range drink-driving, and reckless driving.
Across the state police issued 3,682 speed infringements, charged 244 people with drink-driving, recorded 543 positive roadside drug detections, and attended 302 major crashes, resulting in 110 people being injured and four being killed..
That included a 53-year-old woman being charged with high range drink driving after allegedly recording a blood alcohol level of 0.224 after being stopped on the Princes Highway at South Nowra about 9.10pm on Thursday.
She will face Nowra Local Court on Tuesday, February 20.
Just after 10am on Saturday a motorcycle allegedly failed to stop at an RBT station on on Jamberoo Road, Albion Park.
Officers attempted to catch up to the motorcycle which overtook at least 12 vehicles, allegedly reaching speeds of 150km/h in the signposted 80km/h zone before police terminated the pursuit.
The motorcycle was located at Jamberoo a short time later, and a 17-year-old male was charged with a range of offences including a police pursuit, failing to stop and driving while suspended.
His licence was suspended and he will face Kiama Local Court on Monday, March 4.
About 7.20am on Friday police allegedly detected a Toyota Kluger driving north on the Princes Highway at 158km/h in a 110 zone.
The 23-year-old male driver was given an on the spot fine, hid P2 licence was suspended for six months, and the car's registration plates were confiscated for three months.
Further south along the Princes Highway at Goulburn a 22-year-old man was charged with a range of offences after allegedly producing an expired licence and recoded a blood alcohol level of 0.152 when he was stopped from allegedly driving at 140km/h in a 110 zone.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said while the summer operations had concluded, police would continue to target behaviour that endangered lives on NSW roads.
"We have continued to see a number of concerning incidents of dangerous driving across the summer holidays, and we will continue to have a zero-tolerance approach to law breakers," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
"The end of the double demerit operations isn't an excuse to forget the road rules, including the speed limit.
"Police across the state will continue to have a high-visibility presence, targeting speeding, fatigue, drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving," he said.
