Emmalee on the front line as cadets up their drone skills

The Shoalhaven was represented when Army cadets from across the country came together to learn how to pilot small drones capable of flying at 200km/h.
The Shoalhaven's Australian Army Cadet Lance Corporal Emmalee Aitken-Keegan was among the cadets mentored by the Australian Army Drone Racing Team and some of the best drone racers in the country during the week-long camp at Gallipoli Barracks, Brisbane.
They learned how to build, program and pilot both tiny and five-inch drones during the build phase; building the frame, soldering different components together and finishing off with programming.
Cadet Lance Corporal Aitken-Keegan, also known by her drone racing name Dory, said the drones could be challenging.
"This is my first big outing away with cadets," Cadet Lance Corporal Atkin-Kegan said.
"The drones are really tricky and fly really fast. They are also fun to make.
"I have learned a lot of new skills including soldering which is something I have not tried before," she said.
Cadet Warrant Officer Class One Bruno Hickey, the National Training Cadet Officer and a drone racing pilot in the Army Cadet racing team, said the progress the cadets made was a credit to them.
"I am noticing that a lot of cadets who have done STEM activities before, either at school or with cadets, are picking up and transferring these skills to drones," Cadet WO1 Hickey said.
"The cadets who have pre-existing soldering skills are really taking up the soldering of the micro parts.
"Because the drone electronics are small, the skills for soldering are fine and precise."
The five-inch drone can fly at speeds of up to 200km/h and is easy to manoeuvre because it has more power behind it, allowing more freedom to navigate obstacles around a racing course.
The three-inch drones pose challenges because they are flown inside and there is more risk of hitting obstacles in the confined space.
After learning how to fly in a simulator the cadets put their skills to the test and raced the drones.
Drone operator Bombardier Riley Van Leeuwin, of 20th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, said the cadets had made great progress in a short period of time.
"Every year it seems like we are getting more passionate cadets," Bombardier Van Leeuwen said.
"It is always great to see how quickly everyone picks up the new skills."
