Jane the Crane and Larry the Lifter help shape the new Shoalhaven Hospital

Asking community members to name a piece of public infrastructure can be fraught with danger - as the owners of ferry Boaty McBoatface discovered.
But officials from NSW Health were a bit more astute when it came to naming giant two cranes being used in the Shoalhaven Hospital redevelopment.
They asked local primary students for ideas.
While there were plenty of creative suggestions including Carry Styles, Lightning McCrane, Austin's Powers, Lifty Swifty and Bob the Builder, the judges decided the two tower canes will officially be known as Jane the Crane and Larry the Lifter.
The Name the Cranes competition received more than 100 entries from primary school children across the region, providing the community's youngest residents the chance to engage in the Shoalhaven Hospital redevelopment.
Flags bearing the names were unfurled minutes after 12-year-old Nowra Anglican College student Hugh Thirlwall who came up with the name 'Larry the Lifter' and 10-year-old Jack Bartlett from Pleasant Heights Primary School who picked the name 'Jane the Crane' were announced as the winners.
"Congratulations to Hugh and Jack and thank you to all students who submitted a creative entry," said State Member for South Coast Liza Butler.
"It was fantastic to see so many schools embrace the opportunity to help name our new cranes, which will be landmarks in the region as we progress construction of the new hospital."
The winning names, along with several runners up, were selected by staff at Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, representatives from construction contractor John Holland, project managers John Staff, and Health Infrastructure.
Work on the $438 million hospital redevelopment is proceeding, with the first concrete pour taking place last week.
"You'll see the hospital come out of the ground in leaps and bounds over the next few months," Ms Butler said.
Standing 70 metres and 60 metres tall, the tower cranes will be used to construct the new seven-storey acute services building, "which will deliver contemporary and expanded hospital services and integrated health facilities for the Shoalhaven community," Ms Butler said.
"The hospital redevelopment is transforming health services in the region and will help deliver better health outcomes for the community now and into the future, so to involve school children in the project in a fun and practical way is incredibly rewarding."
It is expected to be completed in late 2026.
