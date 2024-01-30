South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Free

UPDATED: Missing boy James Lowe, 12, last seen in Nowra, located safe

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 30 2024 - 6:43pm, first published 6:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Lowe, 12, was last seen in Nowra on Friday, January 19. Picture supplied
James Lowe, 12, was last seen in Nowra on Friday, January 19. Picture supplied

The 12-year old boy who was reported missing from a home in Nowra on Friday, January 19, has been located safe.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.