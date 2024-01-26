South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Raw emotions as Indigenous leaders talk of survival and belonging

GE
By Glenn Ellard
January 26 2024 - 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia Day, Survival Day and Belonging Day - the three different approaches to the same day were all to be seen in the Shoalhaven on Friday, January 26.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.