Raw emotions as Indigenous leaders talk of survival and belonging

Australia Day, Survival Day and Belonging Day - the three different approaches to the same day were all to be seen in the Shoalhaven on Friday, January 26.
While thousands of people attended Australia Day celebrations at venues around the region, a large crowd sat and listened silently as members of Indigenous cultural group Gadhungal Murring explained their perspective of the day.
Raymond Timbery explained January 26 was a difficult day, surrounded by powerful emotions.
He called it Survival Day, marking the survival of Australia's Aboriginal people against British forces that were well practiced in taking over lands and conquering inhabitants.
"It's a very emotional day for us," Mr Timbery said.
"We use today as a day when we can actually tell the truth, the truth from us, the truth about how we feel about today, and the fact that we do not celebrate the day."
While the British invasion and all that followed including the policies of genocide, and mass killings of Aboriginal people were more than 200 years ago, Mr Timbery said it was hard to move forward when wounds of the past were never healed.
"We're bringing up things that haven't been dealt with, we're bringing up things that are an open wound - so when you bring life to an open wound, it's painful," he said.
Without healing taking place, "That raw emotion actually travels through generations," Mr Timbery said.
"It feels so relevant today, it sits inside of us as if it was my father, my mother, my brother, my sister.
"And what if it was my children, the kids that I raised, I look after I care for, and I take what happened to my ancestors back then and I always think about that today."
Mr Timbery said Australia's Indigenous people were not war-like, and were not prepared for what the British were going to bring.
"Our natural instinct was if someone comes to our shores they're here to trade, they're here to share love, they've got their arms open, we care for one another, and what we're going to do is share stories and then we're going to learn about each other," he said.
That was the way Aboriginal people had been living for thousands of years, which was demonstrated through dances passing on traditions and practices.
"We had a law, we had a system, we had structures, we had a certain way of doing things that kept everything together," Mr Timbery said.
That approach was based on unity, he said, and being selfless when dealing with the mother earth and with other people.
And Mr Timbery urged people to adopt that same attitude.
"The more we care for one another, the more we love one another and look after one another, the stronger we become together, the happier our children are growing up, and the happier we are," he said.
That approach was also adopted at the Rose Mumbler Aged Care Village in North Nowra, where the Ngungwulah Aboriginal Corporation provided morning tea and foot massages for elderly Indigenous people.
Respected Yuin elder Paul McLeod said the event was about providing service for the elders, on what he described as Belonging Day.
