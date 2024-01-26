Thousands gather beside Moona Moona Creek for Australia Day

Thousands of people have celebrated Australia Day in Huskisson by watching little yellow ducks race along Moona Moona Creek.
The event organised by Jervis Bay Marine Rescue attracted a huge crowd who paid for so many racing ducks that extra races had to be added.
Each time the batch of 500 ducks was released, a team of young supporters gathered along the racecourse's side to splash their encouragement and move the ducks along.
The owner of each winning duck was awarded $500.
While the day was a fundraiser for Jervis Bay Marine Rescue, the service proved its importance during the morning, being called out to help a jetski rider is distress.
The event also featured market stalls, live music and plenty of food, along with a welcome to country and performance of Indigenous dance from Gadhungal Murring.
