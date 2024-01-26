Locals Celebrate Australia Day at Bicentennial Park, Callala Bay

Held at Bicentennial Park, locals gathered to celebrate Australia Day and wore their best Australian attire.
The event was a collaborative effort between the Callala Bay Community Association, Shoalhaven City Council and the NSW RFS Callala Bay Brigade.
In a social media post, the NSW RFS Callala Bay Brigade said it was an awesome turn up for the Australia Day breakfast barbecue, where they cooked bacon and egg rolls for the public to enjoy.
Locals and visitors alike brought picnic blankets and chairs to join together, listen to live music and partake in the raffle supported by
Longtime Callala Bay local Pat Chapman said the event drew in big crowds.
"There's been lots of people here, and this year has been one of the better ones I think," Ms Chapman said.
"We were surprised by how many people there are here."
