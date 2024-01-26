Berry locals in the spirit of celebration as they join together for Australia Day

Rotary Berry have once again had a smash hit turn out to their Australia Day Breakfast at Berry Showground this year, with families coming from far and wide to celebrate the national day.
Rotary board of directors member Grahame Sweeney said it was a great turn out for the morning.
"We're feeling great," Mr Sweeney said.
"I think it's actually almost a record for the turn out here, which is surprising considering the weather prediction."
"This is one of our very busy calendar events."
With live entertainment all morning, a barbecue sausage sizzle and games for the whole family, like quoits and boot throwing, the morning was a buzz with people celebrating.
Shoalhaven councillor Serena Copley attended the morning and said it was great to see people out and joining together.
"This is as it should be, we're so fortunate to live in Australia, the best country in the world and we see that every day here in the Shoalhaven," Cr Copley said.
"We can celebrate the things that are here in this country."
Former NSW treasurer and former member for Bega Andrew Constance came along to the region, and is expected to nominate for the upcoming Seat of Gilmore.
Mr Constance said the energy was fantastic on the Australia Day morning.
"I love it," Mr Constance said.
"It's just so good, and people are so proud, there's zero doubt we are the best country in the world.
"I also think that people just really want to come together, it's our civic culture and that's so important to maintain our community harmony."
Berry local Megan Jeffrey said she and her family always celebrated Australia Day and would come along to the Berry breakfast most years.
"We always get dressed up, get some photos and we look forward to it every year," Ms Jeffrey said.
