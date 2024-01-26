South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Berry locals in the spirit of celebration as they join together for Australia Day

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated January 26 2024 - 1:46pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian and Nola McLean,Margaret Dickinson, Pauline Cox, Gillian Dickinson, Pam Coles from the Christian Churches of Berry. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Ian and Nola McLean,Margaret Dickinson, Pauline Cox, Gillian Dickinson, Pam Coles from the Christian Churches of Berry. Picture by Holly McGuinness

Rotary Berry have once again had a smash hit turn out to their Australia Day Breakfast at Berry Showground this year, with families coming from far and wide to celebrate the national day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.