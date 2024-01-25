Huge rate rise appears dead in the water with Labor speaking out in opposition

The prospect of Shoalhaven residents being slugged with a 44 per cent rate rise appears to be dead in the water.
While the Shoalhaven's independent councillors have been speaking out against the potential rate rise ever since it was recommended by an independent report examining council's finances, they have been joined by the three Labor councillors.
The Labor councillors John Kotlash, Matthew Norris and Gillian Boyd have joined with local Labor MPs Liza Butler and Fiona Phillips have come together to voice their "strong opposition" to the potential 44 per cent rate rise.
That opposition was contained in a statement released about 15 minutes before the deadline for making public submissions on the council budget.
However there was no clarification about what level of rate rise the three councillors would support or accept when the issue is discussed in council on Monday, January 29.
Cr Boyd said she and her colleagues had "not specifically" set a target for the rate rise application council would send to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal.
However she said regardless of the IPART submission, the rate rise actually applied within the Shoalhaven would be set "in the context of budget discussions".
"I'm not looking at what the rate rise will be," Cr Boyd said.
With community feedback emphatically rejecting the suggested rate rises of between 40 and 44 per cent over three years, the Labor representatives said it was time for council to look for savings while getting back to basics .
"What the community would like to see is council commit to a vast range of cost saving measures instead of continuing a model of service that is obviously not working and is digging residents into a bottomless black hole that they are left to pay for," their joint statement said.
"Local Labor representatives across all levels of government are urging the council to focus on core services such as looking after our parks and gardens, fixing our local roads, and maintaining our existing assets that have been neglected while applying financial efficiencies and savings within the organisation."
The Labor representatives floated the idea of a moderate rise being applied to rates in the 2024-25 year, allowing time for council's new CEO, Robyn Stevens, time to look after savings and efficiencies before revisiting the financial situation ahead of setting the 2025-26 budget.
"Achieving financial efficiencies will involve all councillors assuming discipline in the nomination of priority projects and refraining from putting forward additional unfunded projects that affect council's budget," the statement said.
"Council needs to set financial targets for any cost saving measures and curb all overspending against the budget."
However Cr Paul Ell has likened the Labor statement to the Apostle Paul's conversion on the road to Damascus.
"Labor want us to believe they don't support a 44 per cent increase, so it begs the question what will they support? A 43 per cent increase?" he asked.
"The very fact that they have waited until one minute after submissions have closed to make this declaration, just goes to show that they are not fair dinkum.
"They are more worried about the political heat they are rightfully copping from community members than actually doing the right thing," Cr Ell said.
"After voting with the Greens to put this monster 44 per cent rate increase out on exhibition and rejecting alternatives which were put on the table by me and other councillors, this late conversion of convenience lacks all credibility."
Meanwhile Cr Serena Copley continued her criticism of the proposed 44 per cent rate rise, slamming it as "a lazy option".
"There are other things that we can do within council to manage our money better, rather than just slugging the ratepayers with hundreds of dollars extra a year, particularly in a cost of living crisis," Cr Copley said.
"That's the solution, not just a massive rate increase."
