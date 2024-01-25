South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Lots of tears as Shoalhaven residents become citizens

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated January 25 2024 - 4:20pm, first published 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Natalie Van Den Heever could not stop crying on Wednesday, January 24, ahead of becoming an Australian citizen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.