Lots of tears as Shoalhaven residents become citizens

Natalie Van Den Heever could not stop crying on Wednesday, January 24, ahead of becoming an Australian citizen.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
One of 28 people taking out citizenship at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Ms Van Den Heever said she had been crying all day leading up to the ceremony.
They were tears of gratitude, the Berry resident said, for being welcomed into Australia after leaving her homeland of South Africa.
"It's been a very long journey, and we're very grateful," Ms Van Den Heever said.
She was joined on stage by husband Andrew and daughter Gabriella as all three took the pledge required to become Australian citizens, and they said they could not be happier.
Mr Van Den Heever said they came to Australia looking for opportunities, and also to escape troubles that were afflicting South Africa.
"We've found fantastic work opportunities here, and we've made fantastic friends," Mr Van Den Heever said.
The Van Den Heevers were far from the only people taking out citizenship on Wednesday night who had come from troubled countries.
The citizenship ceremony showed how the Shoalhaven is increasingly becoming a cultural melting pot, as people from all parts of the globe officially became Australians.
They came from Iran, Brazil, the United Kingdom, India, Belgium, New Zealand, Canada, the USA, South Africa, Denmark, Poland, Pakistan, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Germany, the Philippines, Vietnam and Sri Lanka.
Some had been in Australia only four or five years, while others, like Peter Van Ovost, decided to take the citizenship plunge after 67 years living in Australia.
But they all contributed to the melting pot that is modern Australia.
Keynote speaker and Australia Day ambassador Kumar Pereira made mention of that cultural melting pot as he emphasised the importance of diversity.
He said the growing mix of cultures "is what makes Australia so appealing, that's what makes it such a good place to be".
He reminded the new citizens, "You get out as much as you put in.
"It's entirely up to you to make this place what you want," Mr Pereira said.
"It's a happy place, it's a safe place, and it can be happier, safer and better, by you adding to it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.