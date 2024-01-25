Liberals start their search for a Gilmore candidate

The Liberal Party has started its search for a candidate to take on Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, at the next federal election.
The Liberals opened nominations for preselection on Wednesday, January 24, and they close on Wednesday, February 7.
Ms Phillips held the seat at the May 2022 election in a tight contest with former State Minister and Bega MP Andrew Constance, who cut the margin to 2.61 per cent, making it a marginal seat.
Mr Constance is tipped to again nominate to contest the seat at the election, expected to be held between November 2024 and May 2025.
