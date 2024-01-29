Cosentino showing his magical best in the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre

After becoming an overnight sensation on television show Australia's Got Talent, Cosentino has established himself as an entertainment trailblazer and master of illusion.
And he is heading to Nowra with two performances at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on February 2 and 3.
The show Decennium has been touring all over the world, delighting audiences as Cosentino includes highlights from all his shows since his Australia's Got Talent breakthrough in 2011.
"It's a lot of fun because I get to do all my favourite pieces and audience favourites, and material that I know smashes and hits and people just love it," he said.
"It's been a lot of fun - reflecting on it and celebrating it has been awesome.
"All of the pieces in this show have been chosen for a reason as they represent a significant time and place within my career," Cosentino said.
"It's the best production I have ever created, and I can assure fans, young and old, that this is one show that you definitely do not want to miss!"
Being familiar with the tricks and illusions meant he was more able to weave story telling, mystery and showmanship into the performances.
He said showmanship was the key, and "wrapping an illusion up story telling and mystery elevates it to a whole other level" - particularly in an age where there are so many websites unmasking how magic tricks are done.
One thing that often took people by surprise, Consentino said, was the amount of humour in the show.
"That's just my personality I guess, and that's why I always say expect the unexpected," he said.
Another unexpected element is how often audience members are asked to contribute to the performance.
"In this show you participate, you're involved and that's how you get the most out of it," Cosentino said.
While no-one will be called up to be sawn in half, "It's vey immersive, with parts where people come up on stage and examine things."
Cosentino developed an interest in magic as a youngster, long before becoming an overnight sensation.
"My career didn't get kick-started until I was 27, but I'd been working on my career for 15 years before that," he said.
While it is slightly later than planned due to issues with COVID-19 restrictions, Decennium is all about celebrating Cosentino's success and achievements over 10 years since his first television special in 2012.
"The last 10 years have been incredible for me, both professionally and personally," the magician, illusionist and escape artist said.
"Australia really got to know me via AGT and since then, I have toured consistently to full houses across the globe, was the first Australian magician ever to create nine prime-time TV specials which have been screened throughout the world, have become a multiple best-selling author, and even had a feature in a Hollywood movie.
"What a ride it has been!" Cosentino said.
Decennium is a 90-minute stage spectacular, which was written, produced, and choreographed by Cosentino to include his most death-defying escapes, his greatest stage illusions and cutting-edge street magic that twists your view of reality.
And it all shows why Cosentino has been both the International Magician of the Year and the International Escape Artist of the Year in the Merlin Awards - the magic industry's highest honour.
