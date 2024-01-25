Kangaroo Valley dairy farmers finding security through corn in unpredictable weather

Following an abnormally dry Spring and in an effort to keep up with changing weather patterns, a Kangaroo Valley dairy farmer is looking to alternatives to keep the flow of feed constant.
Kangaroo Valley dairy farmer Geoff Good runs a milking herd of 180 cows, producing 1.5 million litres of milk a year, he is among the farmers who have diversified their feed crops to grow corn.
"We generally over sow all our kikuyu with rye grass and try to make a lot of silage, but coming in towards Christmas it was looking like we weren't going to get virtually anything really,"
"We took a bit of a punt with the corn, and then we got a bit of rain and we're looking at quite a productive crop.
"We got the idea from our neighbour and it's lovely to have some feed aside for a rainy day, or we might say a non rainy day."
Following a dry spell last Spring and the Bureau of Meteorology confirming an El Nino weather pattern in September last year, Mr Good said most farmers had sold off a few cattle in case of feed supply issues.
"Everyone sold a few cattle off and I guess we do all listen to the Bureau stuff now," he said.
"The climate has been changing for a long time, but we can't do anything about it and we're well suited to meet those demands.
"But in the strength of the South coast we got rain and all of a sudden we got feed."
Mr Good said neighbouring properties also reported a particularly dry Spring, however unseasonable rainfall helped them in the beginning of Summer and allowed for decent growth to ensure a good harvest ahead.
"We'll get about 200 tonne of dry matter from our corn harvest," Mr Good said.
"It's just to give us a bit of extra security."
The Good family have been farming dairy in Kangaroo Valley for 15 years, and he said the area once had about 37 dairy farms, it now has 5, but he believes it's a great industry.
"Dairy itself is so vibrant, sure we have our stresses, but people can be flexible," he said.
