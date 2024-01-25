South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Kangaroo Valley dairy farmers finding security through corn in unpredictable weather

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated January 25 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoff Good and his daughter Tessa Good at their Kangaroo Valley dairy farm. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Geoff Good and his daughter Tessa Good at their Kangaroo Valley dairy farm. Picture by Holly McGuinness

Following an abnormally dry Spring and in an effort to keep up with changing weather patterns, a Kangaroo Valley dairy farmer is looking to alternatives to keep the flow of feed constant.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.