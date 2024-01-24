South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Residents can have a say on Shoalhaven Libraries' direction and initiatives

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 24 2024 - 4:25pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents can now have a say on Shoalhaven Libraries' direction and initiatives planned the next three years. Picture supplied
Residents can now have a say on Shoalhaven Libraries' direction and initiatives planned the next three years. Picture supplied

Residents can now have a say on Shoalhaven Libraries' direction and initiatives planned the next three years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.