Residents can have a say on Shoalhaven Libraries' direction and initiatives

Residents can now have a say on Shoalhaven Libraries' direction and initiatives planned the next three years.
The Draft Strategic Plan 2024-2027, which guides Shoalhaven Libraries' course for the next three years, has just been released.
The previous strategic plan, covering the years 2021-2023, successfully steered Shoalhaven Libraries through a challenging period marked by bushfires, floods, and the global pandemic.
The organisation has revisited and updated its strategic vision to align with emerging trends and community needs.
This comprehensive plan was crafted through extensive research, including industry trends analysis, case studies, and best practices.
Shoalhaven Libraries conducted a customer survey, gathering valuable insights on what patrons value most, areas for improvement, and future service expectations.
Additionally, staff engagement and workshops also formed the strategic planning process.
The Draft Shoalhaven Libraries Strategic Plan 2024-2027 is available for review - here.
The consultation period closes on Friday, February 23.
