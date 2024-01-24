Indigenous leaders call on people to go barefoot on 'Belonging Day'

Some of the South Coast's key Indigenous leaders have labelled January 26 as Belonging Day.
Nowra's Ngungwulah Aboriginal Corporation has urged people to go barefoot on Belonging Day, spending time with their shoes off as a way of paying respect to country and the culture of people who had been custodians of the land for thousands of years.
The Belonging Day theme has been backed by respected Yuin elder Paul McLeod, who will conduct a smoking ceremony of the day.
"Let's call in Belonging Day and then everyone belongs," he said.
"Your human existence will only last for a short space of time, and from there you go back to the spiritual essence where everyone is equal," Mr Mcleod said.
"There is no 'You're greater than me' or 'I'm greater than you' - you just are."
Ngungwulah is marking the day by taking its services to the Rose Mumbler Aged Care Village in North Nowra, continuing the 2023 NAIDOC theme of For Our Elders.
It will put on a morning tea, massage the elders' feet, and yarn about connection to country and the day's significance.
Ngungwulah sill has a few spots for people to sign up and take part in caring for the elders.
The choice of venue for the day is significant, as the Rose Mumbler Aged Care Village was one of Australia's first culturally appropriate facilities for older Aboriginal people, and has a proud history since 1982.
Aboriginal people are also being brought in from other aged care facilities for the day.
