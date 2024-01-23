Cricketers put upgraded Artie Smith Oval to its first test ahead of opening

Cricketers have been the first to use the new facilities at the upgraded Shoalhaven Community and Recreation Precinct's Artie Smith Oval in Bomaderry.
The Bomaderry Tigers faced and Kiama Cavaliers in their first grade clash on Saturday, in the first game played on the upgraded oval.
And it is about to get a lot more use.
The Big Bash League is coming to Bomaderry to help officially open the transformed Artie Smith Oval on Friday, February 2.
Men's and women's Indigenous sides representing BBL teams the Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers will play in two T20 games as part of the day's celebrations.
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander T20 teams have been competing not only against each other, but also against other BBL franchises.
Their matches will be part of a strong focus on Indigenous pathways during the celebrations, that kick off at 9.30am with a Welcome to Country.
It will be followed by a Cricket NSW Foundation Indigenous youth cricket program that aims to make the sport accessible to First Nations youths.
The initiative combines cricket experiences with a connection to country and community.
While some of the cricket facilities are already in use, the upgrades extends to a wide range of sports.
It includes:
The upgrade has been jointly funded by Shoalhaven Council, the Australian Government, and the NSW Government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
"Council is thrilled to present an upgraded regional sporting facility for the Shoalhaven," said Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley.
"This redevelopment caters not only to the high-quality training and sporting needs of our local clubs and players but also solidifies the Shoalhaven as a premier host for major sporting events.
"The transformed Artie Smith Oval is a testament to the power of collaborative efforts and the commitment to community development," she said.
"This facility will undoubtedly become a key player in the Shoalhaven's recreational scene," Cr Findley said.
Regional NSW Minister Tara Moriarty said upgrades to Artie Smith Oval were an example of the State Government's commitment to building stronger more resilient regional economies.
"This project shows how the NSW Government is supporting the long-term development of regional communities, ensuring they have the infrastructure and services needed to grow and thrive," Ms Moriarty said.
"The NSW Government is backing community projects in Bomaderry that will boost preparedness for future disasters, encourage economic recovery, aid tourism and bring people together."
