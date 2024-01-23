NSW Governor to open 150th anniversary Nowra Show

NSW Governor, Her Excellency Margaret Beazley AC KC, is heading to Nowra to officially open the Nowra Show on Friday, February 9.
The former Federal Court judge is the 39th governor of NSW and will spend several hours at the 150th anniversary show.
She is expected to arrive about 3.30pm and spend time looking at the show's exhibits and events, before a street parade at 5pm.
"It's really exciting to see that she's not just coming for the opening," said Nowra Show Society past president Wendy Woodward.
Ms Beazley and husband Dennis Wilson will attend an official reception with show sponsors and show society members at 5pm, ahead of the official opening ceremony in the main arena at 6.45pm.
Ms Woodward was unsure what time Her Excellency would depart, but hoped she would stay for the dog high jump immediately after the official opening, and the timber through the ages display, featuring logging equipment "that has never been seen before in the Nowra Showground".
