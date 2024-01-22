Dozens charged during weekend police blitz on region's roads

Dozens of people have been charged following a weekend police traffic blitz across the Illawarra, South Coast, Monaro and Hume regions.
The high visibility road safety blitz Operation Fume targeted alcohol and drug affected drivers on January 20 and 21.
As part of the operation police Police charged 40 people with drug-driving and 16 with drink driving, detected 15 people driving without licences, and issued 175 traffic infringements.
Officers attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, the Southern Region Regional Enforcement Squad, the Dog Unit and other specialist resources conducted 1,600 random breath tests and 458 random drug tests during the operation.
The arrests included a 26-year-old man charged with speeding and mid-range drink driving after allegedly driving at 146kmh in a 100 zone on the Princes Highway just south of Batemans Bay.
The man's Mazda 3 was stopped about 6.15pm on Saturday, January 20, and the driver allegedly returned a blood alcohol level of 0.112.
About the same time police saw a Holden Cruze being driven along the Illawarra Highway near Shellharbour, allegedly being driven by a man disqualified from driving.
When the vehicle stopped a short time later a woman was allegedly in the driver's seat while the man was in the rear passenger seat.
After being tested the 57-year-old man was charged with driving while disqualified, driving without proper control, possessing a prohibited drug and breaching bail.
The 31-year-old woman was charged with driving while suspended.
Both will face Moss Vale Local Court.
