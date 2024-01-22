UPDATE: Princes Highway reopened at Tomerong

Update 8.34AM:
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Princes Highway has reopened in both directions at Tomerong following a serious two car crash.
Diversions have been lifted and traffic is returning to normal in both directions.
8.03AM: The Princes Highway is closed in both directions at Tomerong due to a serious two car crash at Turpentine Road.
Light vehicles can divert via Hawken Road, Grange Road and Island Point Road in both directions.
Heavy vehicles are currently being parked.
Emergency services and traffic crews are on site.
All motorists should exercise caution and allow plenty of extra travel time.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.