Police appeal to locate man missing from Nowra

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Nowra.
Peter Regan, aged 59, was last seen leaving a Kalandar Street medical centre in Nowra, about 1pm on Friday, January 12 2024.
When Peter didn't attend a follow-up medical appointment, officers were notified on Monday 15 January 2024, and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and Peter's family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Peter is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 170cm to 175cm tall, of thin build, brown/blonde hair and blue eyes, it was not known what he was wearing at the time.
Peter is encouraged to contact his family or police, to let them know he is okay.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
