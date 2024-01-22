Isobella Bear returns home after 11 years lost in Nowra

There was a tearful reunion last week when a bear found in Worrigee was returned to its owner in Canberra.
However this was much more than an ordinary bear, and the reunion was extraordinary after the bear was lost in Nowra for close to 11 years.
Canberra University academic coordinator Kirsten Adelstein was given the Bears of Hope bear following the loss of her daughter Isobella in September 2012.
Isobella was "born sleeping" at 21 weeks gestation, Ms Adelstein explained, due to a genetic condition called trisomy 18.
As part of the support Ms Adelstein was offered following the loss, Bears of Hope gave her a bear close to Isobella's size, and "For me it was a physical representation of what I'd lost," she said.
"It was something that I could cuddle that was of similar size to what Isobella was."
That became even more important when Ms Adelstein's husband, who was in the military, was shipped off to Afghanistan just a few days after Isobella's birth.
"I obviously became quite attached to the bear, as did my son who'd just lost his sister," Ms Adelstein said.
But Isobella Bear disappeared when Ms Adelstein and two-year-old son Ollie visited friends in Nowra in early 2013.
"It was heartbreaking but there was nothing I could do," she said.
Over the following years Ms Adelstein and her now ex-husband spent time living in Queensland before returning to Canberra, but she never forgot her Isobella Bear.
"I had given up hope that she would ever be found," Ms Adelstein said.
"I got to the realisation that I unfortunately have lost her now, and it brought up all the loss again, but it is what it is, I just had to deal with it."
That was until Samantha-Claire Randall of Worrigee advertised in the Bears of Hope parents magazine about the mud-covered bear she had washed and cleaned up after finding it near Old Southern Road.
"As soon as I saw her I was like 'That's my bear, that's Isobella Bear,' it was just incredible," Ms Adelstein said.
"I was beside myself when Isobella Bear was found."
Ms Adelstein was full of gratitude for Ms Randall, who had "been amazing in looking after her for me - the whole process makes me tingle".
She also praised Bears of Hope.
"They look after families that have gone through this loss process, and help help you deal with the bereavement process, help you understand what is happening and organise the counselling side of things," she said.
"They are amazing, and I'm fortunate they were around when Isobella was born."
Ms Adelstein was at a loss to explain how the bear had survived so long lost near Nowra, other than to suggest someone might had found the bear and kept it for a while before losing it again.
"If only bears could talk because the stories she could tell I'm sure would be amazing," she said.
