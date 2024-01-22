South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Isobella Bear returns home after 11 years lost in Nowra

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated January 23 2024 - 12:27pm, first published 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a tearful reunion last week when a bear found in Worrigee was returned to its owner in Canberra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.