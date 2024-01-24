South Coast Register
Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 25 2024 - 8:30am, first published 8:00am
Huskisson Carnival

December 26 - January 27

The Huskisson Carnival features over 20 carnival rides, sideshow games, show bags, face painting and more, it's the perfect place for families this summer. The carnival offers a selection of fan favourite foods, including corn dogs, popcorn and fairy floss. Arm bands can be bought on site or in advance online.

