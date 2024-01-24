Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The Huskisson Carnival features over 20 carnival rides, sideshow games, show bags, face painting and more, it's the perfect place for families this summer. The carnival offers a selection of fan favourite foods, including corn dogs, popcorn and fairy floss. Arm bands can be bought on site or in advance online.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Nowra Showground Market boasts local stalls with plenty of handmade and homegrown items including plants, clothing, toys, pet accessories, knitting and crochet craft, art, books, jewellery, cards and paper craft, woodwork, jams and much more. The Family Cafe will be opened by Yo Mama Kitchen serving your breakfast and lunch needs. WTF Donuts will be there for your coffee and sweet treats. It's on Saturday, January 27 from 8am to 1.30pm at Worrigee Street, Nowra.
Featuring various stalls, the Berry Village Market will be open this Saturday, from 10am to 3pm. The market offers quality handmade products, arts and crafts, locally grown produce, preserves, plants, leather goods, clothing and many other artisan products on offer. The Berry Village Market is held in the shady open space of the Berry Bowling Club and features live music.
The Nowra Aquatic Park is hosting a weekly movie night this summer sure to help you cool off, with Minions: The Rise of Gru shown on Saturday at 7pm. Tickets are available for purchase on site, and movies alternate every weekend. The Splash Cafe will also be open on the event evenings, offering burgers, hot chips, cold drinks and more.
Join in for a relaxing Friday evening on the deck at Cupitt's Estate. You'll enjoy the mellow tunes of local talent, Hein and Ebony of Monday Lane from 5pm, whilst watching the picturesque outlook of the Budawang Ranges. Offering estate wines, locally crafted beer and a broad menu of cocktails and restaurant meals bookings are reccomended.
Bundanon Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition of 13 senior and emerging Indigenous Yolnu artists from the Yirrkala Community in East Arnhem Land until February 11. The exhibition highlights weather patterns and ecological systems within the artists culture and brings together a collection of works from across Australia. Entry to the exhibition is accessible through a general admission ticket to Bundanon and open between 10am and 5pm.
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.