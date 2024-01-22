Shoalhaven Council's call for comments exposes a litany of flaws and inconsistencies

Governments of all levels have always struggled to communicate clearly and effectively with members of the community - a point reinforced by Shoalhaven Council's attempts to justify its proposed massive rate rises.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
A consultant's report to council has recommended rate rises of between 40 and 44 per cent over the next three years, prompting council to call for feedback from residents and ratepayers.
There is a survey, but it fails to mention savings or reducing costs, asking only the areas on which people would like to see more money spent.
However in a community where the average household income is among the lowest in Australia, this sort of approach signifies unwanted and unwarranted excess.
The Shoalhaven's residents are struggling in the wake of inflation fuelled by unfettered profiteering from major corporations, unprecedented interest rate rises, and a series of government decisions that have added layers of additional costs.
Homelessness continues to be a major concern, with too many individuals and families finding their only shelter is sleeping in the back of a car or bouncing between friends' couches.
Amid growing hardship, the Shoalhaven's residents are looking at their council to cut back on their expenses, before slugging ratepayers with hefty rises.
Yet what they are being offered is little more than tokenism, with council suggesting a target of $3 million in "efficiency savings" over four years.
An explanation of how this will be achieved is so wrapped up in bureaucratic double-speak ["include the development of stringent project management systems to qualify and interrogate information for durable forward planning, particularly for asset management and capital works projects"] it cannot be discerned by an average person.
The bureaucratic language even extends to calling the budget - the standard term for describing a document outlining income and expenses - as a "resourcing strategy" and even "planning for a sustainable future".
Meanwhile talk of making savings by cutting back staff is met with knee-jerk reactions about closing libraries and swimming pools.
This sort of petulant response to legitimate suggestions is not needed, and the Shoalhaven's residents deserve better.
And they want better, repeatedly calling for more work on roads, the parks and gardens, the frontline services that were once the focus of councils.
Yet these services seem to be diminishing as numbers working in the offices grow.
If council was genuine about getting feedback on the budget it would provide clear and detailed information about how many staff were employed in different sections and departments, and what work they did.
Yet without this information people are being asked to comment based only on information council has published, which is at times inaccurate and at others seemingly designed only to justify the proposed rate rises.
For example, the documentation often compares the Shoalhaven with neighbouring councils Kiama, Shellharbour and Wollongong - but never Eurobodalla which is far more similar in terms of demographics and population spread.
Then when it comes to home ownership levels and people working part-time, the Shoalhaven wants to compare itself only to Greater Sydney.
Again, it smacks on desperately grabbing whatever information is available to justify the planned rates hike.
Even worse are the staffing figures, which jump between comparisons without ever explaining why wage costs have increased by 83 per cent since 2015, or whether staff cuts were being considered.
But tellingly, council's information published with the call for comments stated, "The number of full time equivalent (FTE) positions have increased from 911 in 2016 to 1,050 in 2022 or 80 positions."
No, that is not 80 positions as published, that is 139 positions.
The fact that is so incorrect brings into questions other figures contained in council's documentation.
Comments on the special rate variation proposal close at 5pm on Wednesday, January 24, with council making a decision on on Monday, January 29, whether to apply to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.