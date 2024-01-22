Ride for pancreatic cancer research heading through Nowra and Braidwood

Australian mountain bike champion Jody Mielke is set to ride through Nowra and Braidwood during February to raise money for cancer research.
In an effort to support people battling pancreatic cancer including friend Luke Callum, Jody is riding about 600km from Kirrawee to Thredbo.
Once in the Snowy Mountains she will compete in the Thredbo Cannonball Festival, a week long Gravity Mountain Bike event.
Jody leaves Sydney on Thursday, February 8, to ride to Nowra.
The following day she will ride from Nowra to Braidwood, then Braidwood to Cooma and Cooma to Thredbo, where she will have one day to rest before the Cannonball Festival starting February 12.
Jody is known to dress up on random occasions, and she may even ride in her purple Care Bear outfit which she sometimes wears for the Pancare foundation.
The challenge will not stop once Jody reaches the festival and its five events.
"Just to add to the challenge and raise as much funds and awareness as possible I will be hiking to the top of Thredbo each day for my race runs down the mountain," she said.
"I will not disappoint and be in dress up costumes for each event too."
Jody said she was well aware of the problems caused by pancreatic cancer, which affected her friend Luke Callum - a married man of 45 with three children.
"I love supporting people in need as I'm healthy enough to do this.
"Everyone has someone with cancer close to them and if we can do our bit to help in any way possible I'm in," Jody said
"I'm fundraising for Pancare Foundation to make a difference to the lives of those affected by upper gastrointestinal cancers - pancreatic, liver, stomach, biliary and oesophageal cancers.
"Each year, over 13,000 Australians are diagnosed with these cancers and with some of the lowest survival rates out of all the major cancers, we must act now to fund research which has the potential to deliver breakthroughs in treatment and care - ultimately saving lives.
"This is going to hurt me, the training has been bad enough -I just want to raise as much as I can for others, I'm not trying to win the world title."
Jody is supported on the ride by Dharko clothing which is sending a support vehicle with her and will give away products, while vBexon Crane Rail and Roof Tech is helping out.
Jody also has a friend who has prepared all her off road maps to ensure she gets to her destination safely and on time.
"My bike is called Goldilocks (it has gold taped handlebars) so I don't want to get lost in the bush," she said
To support Jody's epic ride : https://pancare-gi-cancer.raisely.com/jody-mielke
