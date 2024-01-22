South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven farmers are finding more locals are making the switch to organic produce

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated January 22 2024 - 2:04pm, first published 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven farmers are finding more locals are making the switch to organic produce
Shoalhaven farmers are finding more locals are making the switch to organic produce

Neville and Chanel Strong farm organic produce in Terara and despite not being the cheapest option, they're finding more people are interested in swapping to organic fruit and vegetables in the Shoalhaven.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.