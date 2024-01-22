Shoalhaven farmers are finding more locals are making the switch to organic produce

Neville and Chanel Strong farm organic produce in Terara and despite not being the cheapest option, they're finding more people are interested in swapping to organic fruit and vegetables in the Shoalhaven.
Selling from their farm, Strong Organics, they've seen an increase in locals hearing about their organic operation, even in a cost of living crisis.
Following Christmas there was a slight lull in interest they said, however recent weeks had seen a rise again in new customers.
"We've been growing produce for ten years, and had the farm shop for four," Mr Strong said.
"It's growing all the time."
"It's something we support doing, natural is the way to go, it's better for you and especially now with people getting more irritations and allergies to other things."
Mr Strong said many people figured they were already spending more on their groceries, it seemed that there had been a mindset change to at least spend it on high quality produce in the region.
"We're not often cheaper than Coles or Woolworths, but our produce lasts longer," he said.
"You also lose nutrients when supermarket produce has been frozen, organic has more taste and it's better for you."
The Strongs sell produce via their farm gate stall, direct to store supply and farmers markets.
They enjoyed connecting with their customers in person and being able to speak to the health benefits of in season produce and buying organic.
"It's a personal connection, our customers can talk about what's in season and they're very loyal," Mr Strong said.
Their produce can be found at their farm gate, Empower Wholefoods Ulladulla, Flavours Shoalhaven Berry. and local farmers markets including The Berry Farmers Market and Nowra CBD Fresh Food Market.
