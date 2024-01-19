MasterChef finalist to use ambassador platform to promote diversity

Having lived in four different countries, former MasterChef finalist Kumar Pereira said he could clearly see the strengths of Australia's culture.
He said it centred on diversity, which would be at the heart of his talk in the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, January 24.
Mr Pereira is the Shoalhaven's official Australia Day ambassador, and said he was looking forward to meeting the local Australia Day award winners that would be presented on the night, along with the 28 people taking out Australian citizenship.
"It's lovely to meet the new citizens, and chat to them, I really enjoy that - I really enjoy finding out where they come from," he said.
Mr Pereira said Australia's population had always been diverse - from the original inhabitants who made up hundreds of different tribes and languages.
"And it's now become even more diversified, with the different cultures that have arrived here," he said.
"That just goes to show what a great country it is, and I think that needs to be acknowledged."
Mr Pereira said he wanted to be an advocate for diversity, and show what people from different cultures could contribute to Australian society.
Australia in turn had a lot to offer people coming from overseas, he said, particularly being such a safe country.
"We've got a lot to be thankful for, which people don't really acknowledge or they take for granted," Mr Pereira said.
"I like to get that across, or celebrate that."
Despite that safety Mr Periera said the colour of his skin had resulted in him sometimes attracting negative attention, "but that's life, I don't let it get to me".
After being born in Sri Lanka, Mr Pereira spent time living in England and Hong Kong before moving to Australia.
While much of his life has been spent working in and teaching graphic design, he spent time running a cooking school after hitting the headlines in 2011 as a finalist in series three of MasterChef.
But COVID-19 brought an end to the cooking school and charity work Mr Pereira was doing.
These days, he was focused on drawing and illustrating.
"That combined with a bit of gardening and cooking keeps me busy," Mr Pereira said.
