South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Mass of painful and itchy bites afflicts family following day at the beach

Updated January 22 2024 - 11:24am, first published January 19 2024 - 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A mass of painful and itchy bites is not what a family visiting Mollymook Beach expected from their trip. Picture supplied
A mass of painful and itchy bites is not what a family visiting Mollymook Beach expected from their trip. Picture supplied

A mass of painful and itchy bites is not what a family visiting Mollymook Beach expected from their trip.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.