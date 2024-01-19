The Berry Farmers Market has been revived and is on the lookout for stall holders

The Berry Farmers Market has been revived after the much loved local produce market was planned to close in November 2023.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Newly appointed, Berry Farmers Market coordinator, Jacob McIntyre said he's been busy working on a fresh look with new signage being displayed and in the near future the market will be open until 6.30pm.
With no previous events planning experience, Mr McIntyre said he couldn't sit by and let the market be cancelled so volunteered to take on the organisation and so far has invested $1000 of his own money on advertising and giving it a fresh look.
"I thought for a town like Berry, it ought to have a farmers market and it would be a real shame and a bit of town character lost if the market stopped," Mr McIntyre said.
He said stall holders paid about $50 per week and if they could gain a bigger selection of stalls, he hoped more people would attend.
The market currently offers fresh organic and non-organic produce, locally made spirits and alcohol, preserves, baked goods, Thai food and more, but organisers are on the look out for additional stall holders.
Stall holder Yuri Hulak farms in Orange and drives weekly with a truck load of produce to the Berry farmers Market.
He said farmers markets were an important experience for customers, they can meet the people who grow their food and speak with producers with decades of experience.
"We inevitably have a respect for our fruit," Mr Hulak said.
"We want to give people choice and I've been coming here for six, nearly seven years."
Given the Berry Farmer's Market recent resurgence, he said Mr McIntyre gave the market "mouth to mouth."
"it was just skidding down and needed new blood, somebody with a good insight that wanted to promote that we're having a good time here," Mr Hulak said.
"I don't like my job, I love my job."
Angela Jones from Kangaroo Valley Gourmet has attended the market since it first started, she makes and sells olives, chutneys, vinegar, marmalade, honey and more.
"I enjoy interacting with customers and telling people about my products," Ms Jones said
"But we need more people, and more stalls.
"We've got an ideal setting here, and the range of stalls we have just really needs to be added to."
Ms jones hoped the new year would bring back support from locals and a new addition of stall holders.
"We need one or the other, either stalls or customers to bring it back up again," Ms Jones said.
"its more important to me to look after local people than it is all the tourists in the world, it's the local people that I'm here for."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.