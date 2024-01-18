Growing push to return citizen ceremonies to Australia Day

While 28 people are expected to take out Australian citizenship during Shoalhaven Council's annual awards ceremony on Wednesday, January 24, there are growing calls for citizenships to be returned to Australia Day.
Shoalhaven Councillor Paul Ell has put forward a motion to 2024's first council meeting, calling for council to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day.
The motion has come in response to changes the Federal Government has made to the Australian Citizenship Ceremonies Code, removing the requirement for councils to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day.
"I am a proud supporter of Australia Day and citizenship ceremonies are an intrinsic part of what makes this date so special," Cr Ell said.
"I am very concerned that the changes announced by the Albanese Government could see citizenship ceremonies no longer occur on Australia Day in the Shoalhaven in the future," Cr Ell said.
"I have spoken to people who have become citizens on Australia Day in the past and they have shared how significant this occasion was for them.
"Regardless of what people's position may be, Australia Day will always be the date that so many people associate with becoming new Australians," Cr Ell said.
"My motion also affirms council's support for Australia Day on January 26 and acknowledges the work of volunteers who organise the many fantastic events which residents, myself included, will be attending."
Meanwhile the Shoalhaven Independents have pledged to re-introduce Australia Day awards and citizenship ceremonies on January 26 if they gain control during the council elections later this year.
Shoalhaven Independents mayoral candidate, Cr Patricia White, said the party was committed to celebrations that reflected the Shoalhaven's diverse society and landscape.
"Community and family events, reflections on the history of the Shoalhaven, official community awards and citizenship ceremonies' welcoming new members of the Australian community will mark these celebrations," she said.
