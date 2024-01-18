Free workshop to help people prepare for an emergency

Shoalhaven residents, with extreme weather becoming more frequent and severe, can attend a free "EmergencyRedi" workshop offered by NRMA Insurance and the Australian Red Cross to get the advice then need.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The event will be held at The Country Club Vincentia, 49 Murray Street on Wednesday, January 31 from 6pm.
The workshop offers people the chance to learn about local weather risks and how to prepare for an emergency.
Residents can register to attend here.
Workshop participants will learn about their risks and be equipped with the knowledge and tools to prepare for future emergencies.
All attendees will build their own emergency RediPlan which includes key contacts, meeting places, animal plans, key documents, special items, medical information and stress management plans.
Research from NRMA Insurance shows a need for greater emergency preparedness as nearly one in three Australians [32 percent] do not have a good understanding of extreme weather risks in their local area and nearly half [48 percent] do not know what steps they need to take to prepare for an extreme weather emergency.
Additionally, only 26 percent of Australians have an emergency plan to help them respond to an extreme weather event.
Sarah Rarity from NRMA Insurance Nowra and Vincentia said they want to help people to be better prepared for emergencies.
"Our research shows only half of Australians have taken steps to prepare for extreme weather over the past year and many don't feel prepared to respond should an extreme weather event occur," she said.
"Through these workshops we want to help Shoalhaven residents better understand their local risks and provide the information and tools to get prepared.
"Taking steps to prepare before an event happens goes a long way in protecting yourself, your loved ones, your community and the things you care about."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.