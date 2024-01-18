South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Free workshop to help people prepare for an emergency

By Staff Reporter
Updated January 18 2024 - 3:22pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left - Sally Randall RedCross, Michelle Klein NRMA and Kate Miranda RedCross. Picture supplied
From left - Sally Randall RedCross, Michelle Klein NRMA and Kate Miranda RedCross. Picture supplied

Shoalhaven residents, with extreme weather becoming more frequent and severe, can attend a free "EmergencyRedi" workshop offered by NRMA Insurance and the Australian Red Cross to get the advice then need.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.