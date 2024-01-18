South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Australia Day in the Shoalhaven features a duck derby to a lamington eating competition

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated January 18 2024 - 3:09pm, first published 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoalhaven Council is announcing the winners of its Australia Day awards at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, January 24.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.