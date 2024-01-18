Australia Day in the Shoalhaven features a duck derby to a lamington eating competition

Shoalhaven Council is announcing the winners of its Australia Day awards at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, January 24.
Awards will be presented to winners in several categories -
The awards are being presented by Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley, during the ceremony hosted by Shoalhaven Business Chamber president Jemma Tribe.
It is scheduled to run from 6pm to 8pm, and include an address by the Shoalhaven's Australia Day ambassador, MasterChef finalist and author Kumar Pereira.
During the evening 28 people are expected to take out Australian citizenship .
Elsewhere in the Shoalhaven a range of events are being held on Friday, January 26.
Berry
The Rotary Club of Berry is hosting an Australia Day breakfast at the Berry Showground.
On offer will be egg and bacon sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, tea, coffee and soft drinks all free of charge, however donations to Rotary's community projects fund will be gratefully appreciated.
It is being held in the showground's woodchop area from 8am to 11am, with entertainment all morning including gumboot throwing and a range of games for children.
Entry is free to the community event organised by the Rotary Club of Berry and supported by Shoalhaven Council.
Callala Bay
The Callala Bay Community Association and Callala Bay RFS are uniting to host an Australia Day breakfast at Bicentennial Park.
A barbecue, music and entertainment feature in the event, that is supported by Shoalhaven Council.
Culburra Beach
Culburra Beach Bowling Club is hosting The Great Aussie BBQ from noon to 4pm, with the Culburra Beach Rural Fire Brigade running the sausage sizzle.
In addition there will be live entertainment, raffles, giveaways, face painting, a jumping castle and Daniel the Clown.
Greenwell Point
Australia Day festivities on the waterfront are being held at the Greenwell Point Bowling and Sports Club from 2pm.
They include free sausage sandwiches, face painting, a play area and waterslides for the children.
There will also be a pop-up bar operating outside.
Huskisson
Jervis Bay Marine Rescue is presenting the annual Rubber Duck Derby, being battled out on Moona Moona Creek.
The action kicks off at 9am with Indigenous workshops and dance, ahead of the first duck race at 10.30am.
Each race will see 500 little yellow ducks released on Moon Moona Creek, with the owner of the winning duck receiving $500.
Ducks can be purchased online through Marine Rescue Jervis Bay's Facebook page, or on the day.
Along with the duck races the day will feature market stalls, food stalls, live music and entertainment for children.
To ease the problems of getting to and from the event, a free shuttle bus will be running from 8.30am and running in a loop every 35 minutes.
It will pick up and drop off at Homeco Vicentia and the bus stop in Huskisson opposite Club Jervis Bay all day until 3.30pm.
Sanctuary Point
The St Georges Basin Country Club is hosting Australia Day celebrations from noon to 11pm.
It kicks off with Australia Day games featuring the likes of thong throwing and a lamington eating competition hosted by Mel and Susie until 4pm, while on the greens the Australians versus the rest of the world social bowls competition starts at 12.30pm.
The Mel and Susie variety show runs from 4pm to 5pm, followed by Last Chance Honey playing from 7pm to 11pm.
The days also features games, meal specials and a barbecue raising money for the Rural Fire Service.
Ulladulla
The Ulladulla Milton Lions Club is holding an Australia Day Celebration at the Mollymook Beach reserve.
The day starts at 8am with a welcome to country, followed by a performance from the Milton District Band.
Music features heavily in the day's program, with the Youth Music Spectacular seeing the Shoalhaven's best young musicians showing their talents.
The winner receives $2000 while the runner-up gets $1000, third receives $500, and two encouragement prizes of $150 each are also presented and the event sponsored by Bella Property.
In addition there will be a jumping castle, face painting and a merry-go- round for the children to enjoy, plus the Lions barbecue and famous donuts.
There will be an address by the Australia Day ambassador, Peter Herbert, the program convenor and head of screen business and producing at the Australian Film Television and Radio School.
He teaches courses and programs in Australia and Asia, after a long career writing for and producing a wide range of television shows including Cop Shop, The Sullivans, The Flying Doctors, The Comedy Company and Acropolis Now.
The day also features a market with more than 120 stalls.
