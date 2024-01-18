South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Meet the impressive lineup for The Berry Show's Young Women of 2024

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated January 18 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Sparks, Charlie Owens and Adriana Robins are this year's Berry Show Young women. Pictures by Holly McGuinness
Natalie Sparks, Charlie Owens and Adriana Robins are this year's Berry Show Young women. Pictures by Holly McGuinness

Formerly the Berry showgirls, the 2024 Berry Show is back this year with the Young Women's competition featuring three Berry ladies to represent the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.