Meet the impressive lineup for The Berry Show's Young Women of 2024

Formerly the Berry showgirls, the 2024 Berry Show is back this year with the Young Women's competition featuring three Berry ladies to represent the region.
Young Woman coordinator Janet Bowden said this year's girls were an excellent group, with each participant already making progress
"They're excellent, all three of them and I can't believe from that first meeting until now just how much they've grown already," Ms Bowden said.
"It teaches them how to speak in public, approach people they don't know and that's something you don't get a lot of guidance in life with.
"I just think the more you can do to give these girls experience, the better the education is for them."
The Berry Show Young Woman of 2024 will continue to zones in Penrith and will compete against other young women representing their show societys.
One girl is selected per ten entrants at zones, if there are 9 entrants only one will be selected, and if there's 13 two will continue to the Sydney Royal Easter Show in April.
The three young women selected for the Berry Show are between 19 and 22, working in and around Berry from vastly different backgrounds.
Adriana Robins is 22 years old, works at The Berry Hotel and has lived in Nowra for almost 10 years.
"After learning a little bit about how this competition, what it's about, understanding rural knowledge and representing women in rural area, I was very intrigued by this opportunity," Ms Robins said
"And I thought it would be something to help my confidence and help find my identity as someone who lives in a rural area,"
She's a passionate creative young woman and comes from a family of musicians, with her Father is a composer and her mum plays piano, she's a creative writer and enjoys art.
"Recently I took I cello last year, which is a good challenge and i really enjoy it,"
Whilst working at the Berry Hotel she's completing a Bachelor of Psychology and plans to progress to an honours or masters course of counselling.
"It brings the community together and it's important to showcase the talent in the area, there's a lot things that don't come to light but the show brings it out.
Throughout her experience with the young woman's competition she's learnt a lot about the region and herself.
Twenty-one year old Natalie Sparks is a born and bred Berry local with a family history in farming.
For most of her life she grew up on her families dairy farm, which in 2021 changed to a herd of commercial Angus and Limousin beef cattle.
Ms Sparks is currently a swim teacher at the Meroo Meadow swim school and has recently completed her Certificate III in Agriculture.
"Because [Agriculture] has been in my family for generations, I've always had a love for the land and as I get older I want to follow in my families footsteps and keep that tradition going," Ms Sparks said.
Moving forward she planned to complete her Certificate IV this year and aims to work in agriculture.
While she's not studying, Ms Sparks played sport locally.
"I've always played sport, I've swam my whole life and I was a competition swimmer growing up," she said.
"I've played hockey for six years for Berry and Shoalies, and play touch football for Berry and Jamberoo."
Growing up in Berry she's familiar with the show and the young woman's competition, but this year is excited to both compete and be involved in the livestock judging.
"When I was little I loved watching the Berry showgirls and was always so inspired by them and I always wanted to do it when i was older," Ms Sparks said.
"I've wanted to do the competition to inspire other young girls like I was."
At 19 years old, Charlie Owens has worked at The Berry Tea shop for two years and lived in Kiama for the past nine years.
Growing up she was homeschooled for most of her youth, which allowed her family to travel and soak in worldly experiences.
"I grew up in Razorback and my parents wanted to travel, so they decided to home school us and I was homeschooled until year 11," Ms Owens said.
With a creative spirit, Ms Owens is currently doing a diploma of Visual Art and plans to continue further education with hopes to one day work in the arts, possible as an art teacher.
"I really like art, and I've taught children art before which I really enjoyed and I love working with acrylics, oil paints and generally doing anything creative," Ms Owens said.
Working in Berry for the last couple of years, Ms Owens has learnt a lot about the region and loves the close knit community.
"I love that it's a small country town and the cute architecture, and I love that you can walk down the street and know half of the people here."
