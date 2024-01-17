Students take first steps towards performing arts careers

A group of Shoalhaven students are being introduced to careers in creative arts during a workshop run by Nic Nac Theatre Company.
Its directors Annaliese Szota and Jane Gallenca are spending this week (January 15 to 19) taking 20 students through a range of experiences directly related to futures in creative and performing arts.
And they have been joined by a few expert helpers in the course, including internationally acclaimed musician Lenka, science journalist and Catalyst presenter Dr Jonica Newby, a professional film crew from PipeWolf Media and third year performing arts student Jarrah Carlile. .
As part of the course at the Nowra Players theatre, students are getting the opportunity to select scripts, learn about presenting and acting for screen from working professionals, and have their work filmed and screened.
The students are also learning how to operate cameras, boom microphones, sound recording and more.
It is free of charge for the local secondary students, due to funding provided through a Create NSW grant and supported by the office for regional youth.
Ms Szota said the course was aimed at helping local youth can the skills and confidence to voice what is important to them.
"Our last workshop had quite an explicit method for this as students devised a theatrical piece concerning their fears regarding climate change and the environment," she said.
"This time, learning to comprehend communication skills, ensemble building, script and character analysis and mastery around a very relevant tool in our society will help like minded youth to come together."
