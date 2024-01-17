South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Police focus on boating safety on the Shoalhaven River

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated January 17 2024 - 3:23pm, first published 2:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Officers from the South Coast Police District were out on the Shoalhaven River over the weekend conducting safety checks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.