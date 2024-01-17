Police focus on boating safety on the Shoalhaven River

Officers from the South Coast Police District were out on the Shoalhaven River over the weekend conducting safety checks.
It was part of police conducing high visibility patrols and providing education for boaters.
Police on the South Coast are continuing to reinforce the importance of boating safety when out on the water this summer.
They are urging anyone going out on a vessel to ensure they carry all safety equipment required for that vessel, know where it is stowed and ensure it is in good working order.
Police also say it is vital people taking to the water have a lifejacket for each person which is the appropriate type for the activity being undertaken.
