Shoalhaven City Council's proposed rate rise put under the microscope

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated January 17 2024 - 5:31pm, first published 4:29pm
Shoalhaven finance professionals Mark Crowther and Peter Dun are two of eight local professionals who publicly documented their criticism of Shoalhaven City Council's proposed 44 per cent rate increase. Pictures supplied
A group of local finance professionals has raised concerns this week over Shoalhaven City Council's financial position, and the impact of a proposed 44 per cent rate increase.

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

