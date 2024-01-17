Shoalhaven City Council's proposed rate rise put under the microscope

A group of local finance professionals has raised concerns this week over Shoalhaven City Council's financial position, and the impact of a proposed 44 per cent rate increase.
The three-page document detailed historical data covering SCC's finances, delays in financial reporting over recent years and the direct impact the increase could have on ratepayers.
The nine points detail concerns and questions ratepayers might have, and calls upon them to contact their local councillors to question the rate increase.
In the first point the group said that for a sample address in Bomaderry, rates would rise from $1053 to $1516 by 2026.
When factoring in waste, water and sewerage fees the total charge would be $3550, amounting to 11 per cent of a single pensioner's income.
SCC notified ratepayers by letter of the proposed rate increase, which stated the rise was necessary following costs incurred with recovering from recent natural disasters in the region.
Former Shoalhaven council corporate director Peter Dun said although natural disasters were a contributing factor they were not the sole cause of council's financial position.
"Saying that it's all because of [natural disasters] is misleading, there's a lot of other reasons why council is in the financial position they're in at the moment and I think that's what this fact sheet details," Mr Dun said.
Mr Dun was one of the professionals who collaborated on the document and said council expenditure was also associated with staff costs and new asset construction, including the Shoalhaven indoor sporting complex, Artie Smith Oval and Boongaree Park in Berry.
"It certainly looks like the council is in a lot of trouble financially and the cash they have in general funds is very, very low and needs to be replenished," Mr Dun said.
Point two of the document explained Shoalhaven rate charges had already increased by 60 per cent since 2015, generating an extra $100 million more than would have been possible under rate pegging limits.
Meanwhile council's wages bill had increased by 83 per cent since 2015, resulting in an extra $140 million being paid over the years as staff numbers ballooned from 792 in 2017 to 1200 in November 2023.
"We all understand the cost of operating a business has gone up, but to raise rates by 44 per cent is far too much," Mr Dun said.
"If you haven't got a lot of money, what they're saying is to get paid more, but you can cut back your expenditure and change the way you live and that's certainly what I would like council to look at other than a rate increase of that magnitude."
With a career in accounting, including extensive experience auditing large-scale companies, Shoalhaven local Mark Crowther held significant concerns over the proposal - particularly about how the increase would affect local families.
"With my prior knowledge of council's financial position I couldn't believe that we needed a rise of such magnitude," Mr Crowther said.
"In a cost of living crisis, with electricity, insurance and potentially rates, this just adds to the problems for people."
Moving forward, Mr Crowther said ratepayers deserved to see improvements in the council's financial position and it should be provided in a timely manner.
"It is our money and they're holding it on trust, they have to be custodians of our money, treat it as such and use it appropriately," he said.
"Releasing timely financial information to the ratepayers needs to occur so they can see things are improving, it is our money and that's what I keep saying, they're just holding it on trust."
