Applications Open for Landcare South East Local Leaders Program

Applications for the Landcare South East Local Leaders program are now open and calling for passionate individuals in south east NSW who want to work towards making a difference in their region.
The program is run over a course of nine days, split into three, three-day residential workshops, each focussing on different topics.
The initial three-day workshop joins participants with like-minded individuals to discuss ideas, focus on self-awareness, social intelligence and more as they learn how best to lead change within their community and share their passions in an effective way.
Additionally, two follow-up workshops are designed with participants to expand their networks and partake in ongoing coaching and mentoring to ensure connections are maintained.
Over the last decade, the program has had over 140 individuals graduate who have worked across agriculture, Landcare, environmental industries and recovery and resilience throughout south east NSW.
South East Landcare coordinator Linda Cavanagh said for most participants it was often a life changing experience.
"Being a residential workshops, you have an opportunity to step out of everyday life and really focus on that deep learning and focus on looking at your individual key strengths," Ms Cavanagh said.
"Then we look more on team and organisational leadership, and finally how you fit into systems based learning as well, people have found it's been a really inspirational way to learn."
A 2015 participant said as a result of the course their concept of a leader had changed entirely from the assumption leaders were most often on the decision making frontlines to a project.
"My view after doing the course is that it is possible, and maybe even more effective, to lead from within a group," the participant said.
"The tools and techniques we were exposed to and practiced have given me a greater ability to support my regional partnership as well as influencing my workplace to be more systemic, people led and consultative."
South East Landcare is made up of 15 Landcare Networks, from Boorowa in the north west through the Illawarra, Shoalhaven, Eurobodalla and beyond the Far South Coast.
Expressions of interest can be made by clicking here, and successful applicants will be notified by Friday, February 9.
