Thieves steal vouchers aimed at helping the most disadvantaged

Vouchers designed to help people in need are believed to have been stolen during a recent break-in to the Nowra's Mission Australia office in Plunkett Street.
While a Mission Australia spokesperson remained tightlipped about the incident, it is believed vouchers worth hundreds of dollars were taken in the incident on Thursday, January 4.
The spokesperson would not confirm the voucher theft, saying only, "Mission Australia is disappointed this has occurred, and we would like to thank everyone who has assisted with investigations.
"Our immediate focus is to continue to deliver high quality services and emergency relief support to the people we serve across the South Coast, as well as to assist police with their investigations.
"As always, our priority is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the people we help," the spokesperson said.
"As this matter is under police investigation, we are unable to provide further information."
Anyone with information on the break-in is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
