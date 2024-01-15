The crowd cheers in Nowra as Chaos rules the TV screen

A crowd was cheering at the television screen inside Nowra's Stronger gym on Monday night.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
At the centre of the action was Cambewarra's powerlifting champion Jaymii-Lee Morris, who was making her debut as Chaos as the television show Gladiators returned to Australian screens.
The crowd of supporters did not have long to wait, as Ms Morris featured in the first two games of the night - easily accounting for her challengers.
And each appearance of Chaos on the screen prompted a loud cheer from the crowd.
Among the gathering were several children keen to try their hands at inflatable replicas of some of the equipment used in the show.
As the screening progressed, Ms Morris explained more about the filming, and marvelled at the concept of watching herself on television.
There were also signed photographs and holographic cards featuring the character Chaos given out on the night.
The local hair stylist will be seen on the screens throughout the Gladiators series - a remake of the show that ran for three seasons during the mid-1990s.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.