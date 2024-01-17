Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The Huskisson Carnival features over 20 carnival rides, sideshow games, show bags, face painting and more, it's the perfect place for families this summer. The carnival offers a selection of fan favourite foods, including corn dogs, popcorn and fairy floss. Arm bands can be bought on site or in advance online.
The Festival of Small Halls makes a visit to Pyree on Thursday, with two unique musical acts Ryan Young and Alana Wilkinson it's a night not to miss. Tickets are $35 and doors open at 6.30pm and dinner is available on the night. Mr Young's music highlights his Scottish heritage with a unique twist in his own style and features a fiddle. While Ms Wilkinson is a folk-pop-punk-poet from the Northern Rivers
From 2pm to 5pm every Thursday, the Berry Farmers market has an array of local fresh produce and preserves perfect for entertaining, or local wine, and preserves for a gift. The market is held at the Berry Showground.
The Nowra Aquatic Park is hosting a weekly movie night this summer sure to help you cool off, with Cruella shown on Saturday at 7pm. Tickets are available for purchase on site, and movies alternate every weekend. The Splash Cafe will also be open on the event evenings, offering burgers, hot chips, cold drinks and more.
This beginner workshop is perfect for anyone hoping to getting into candle making, with all materials and equipment provided to make a scented candle for home or a gift. Participants will take home two candles and a scented diffuser, as well as being provided a light lunch made of local produce. The workshop is at Black Wolf Candle Studio, Burrill Lake.
Come along and create a unique piece of art using pour paint techniques at Titania Park, Adelaide Street, Greenwell Point. Designed for all levels of artistry, from beginner to advanced, tickets are $15 and all items needed will be supplied.
