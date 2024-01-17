Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The Festival of Small Halls makes a visit to Pyree on Thursday, with two unique musical acts Ryan Young and Alana Wilkinson it's a night not to miss. Tickets are $35 and doors open at 6.30pm and dinner is available on the night. Mr Young's music highlights his Scottish heritage with a unique twist in his own style and features a fiddle. While Ms Wilkinson is a folk-pop-punk-poet from the Northern Rivers