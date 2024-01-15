South Coast surfers to "bring the sting" for Australia

With only weeks to go until the 2024 International Surfing Association [ISA] World Surfing Games, the crucial final stage of qualification for surfing at the Paris Olympics, Surfing Australia is thrilled to announce the six surfers who will represent the nation in Puerto Rico.
Two South Coast surfers Tyler Wright and Sally Fitzgibbons are members of the team - both are determined to surf strongly.
Jack Robinson, Ethan Ewing, Morgan Cibilic, and Molly Picklum join them in the team.
Three-time ISA World Surfing Games event winner, Gerroa's Sally Fitzgibbons said it was an honour to be part of the team.
"Even after all these years it is such an honour and a special feeling to be selected to represent Team Australia," Sally said.
"The connection of surfing for my country and to the teammates around me provides a deep sense of purpose and pride.
"These unique occasions allow us to create another chapter in Irukandji folklore together. Building on these performances year after year creates the awesome Aussie team culture that we all thrive off and that is radiated across all layers of the Olympic pathways program."
Fitzgibbons said team was determined to do well
"Although the stakes are high it doesn't change how we all approach things as a team. Your best surfing is done when you are grounded and present in each of the tasks at hand," she said.
"We want to bring out our best while representing in the green and gold and if we do this successfully as a team the bigger picture will take care of itself. We are ready to 'Bring The Sting' together as the mighty Irukandjis."
Bede Durbidge, Team Australia Coach, Bede Durbidge, said the team was in good shape.
"I'm super excited for this year's ISA World Surfing Games in Peurto Rico. The team we have has so much firepower," the coach said.
"Everyone will be out to get that extra spot but I believe we have the team and coaching staff to deliver for Australia."
Surfing Australia National High Performance Director, Kate Wilcomes said the team looked strong
"I'm extremely excited for this event and the opportunity to secure two additional Olympic spots for Team Australia. I know this team has what it takes to win gold and we have a world-class team to support them so I say watch out world here come the Irukandjis," the High Performance Director said.
Schedule:
February 23: Opening Ceremony
February 24 - March 3: Competition days
March 3: Awards ceremonies
*tentative and subject to change at any time at the ISA's discretion
The name 'Irukandjis' was generously gifted to Surfing Australia by the local Yirrganydji people of North Queensland, driven by the efforts of Indigenous athlete and former World Tour surfer, Soli Bailey.
'The Irukandjis: Deadly in the Water,' the team's namesake and tagline, is inspired by the Irukandji jellyfish-an extremely venomous species that inhabits Australian marine waters.
Australian representatives across all surfing genres, including Junior, Open, Masters, Olympic, Longboard, Big Wave, Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP), and Adaptive disciplines, compete under The Irukandjis' national identity and united colours at international events such as the Olympics, ISA World Surfing Games, WSL World Juniors, and Longboard Championships.
