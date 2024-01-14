Dr Rip ready to teach us about all things related to rip currents

FUNDS from a book written and researched by two Shoalhaven residents will continue to help keep people safe when they go to the beach.
Jenny Cleary and Patti Bartlett published and wrote 'Five Villages' [Berringer Lake, North Bendalong, Bendalong, Cunjurong Point Manyana] last year.
The authors, while capturing the beauty and history of the villages, wanted to make sure the community received benefits from the sales.
They both have a passion for the local coastal waters and keeping people safe.
Jenny and Patti have now established the 'Five Villages/Surf Safety Project.
Proceeds from the book went to installing a rescue station at South Inyadda Beach and a defibrillator [defib].
Now Jenny and Patti are working on helping people know how to use defibs and spot rips.
They would like to invite community members to a free rip information session and demonstration on Saturday January 20.
Dr Rip, AKA Professor Rob Brander, is coming to Bendalong to present his Science of Surf [SOS] session on Saturday January 20.
At the SOS session, which is an award winning community beach safety education program for all ages, people will learn about rip currents and a lot more, including how beaches, waves currents and common beach hazards work.
Time and venues for rip events are:
SOS session - 11am to 12pm the media room at the Bendalong Caravan Park
Rip demonstration - 12.30pm north end of Inyadda Beach - release of purple dye to demonstrate rip currents
Enquiries and to register send an SMS to 0418 167 269.
The next part of the 'Five Villages/Surf Safety Project is a defib demonstration day.
The authors, along with First Aid Ulladulla, have organised a defib training day on Saturday February 10 from 10am at the Washerwoman's Breach Shed.
They also will have rescue tubes and a single use CellAED to view.
Enquiries and to register send an SMS to 0418 167 269.
