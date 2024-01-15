NSW opposition urged Nowra residents to demand Labor's pre-election promises are met

The acting NSW opposition leader Natalie Ward visited the Shoalhaven this week, calling for firm action from state and local representatives as she felt pre-election promised projects had been left untouched.
As Shadow Minister for the Illawarra and South Coast, Ms Ward said various promises were unfulfilled, including the revitalisation of the Shoalhaven River.
She believed the riverfront in it's current state was a tragic miss-use of the area despite a taskforce put in place in 2020 and plans finalised in 2023, no development had progressed.
"Half a million dollars was invested here by Shelley Hancock the parliamentary secretary, and we know that the river taskforce has done its work," Ms Ward said.
"We really need to hear from the state government now about how they're going to continue to capitalise on that work that's been done, and particularly I think the community expects it.
"If it were me and I were Eliza Butler, I would be screaming for this to happen, particularly given that consultation has occurred."
While in the Shoalhaven, Ms Ward met with Shoalhaven City Council councillor Serena Copley and founding member of the Nowra Riverfront Activation Taskforce (NRAT) Luke Sikora.
"We've had the opportunity and the previous government has invested significant amount of money into the planning, reports and the surveys, we've done all that, Cr Copley said.
"But what I would like to see now is that we are moving forward in some way to act on those recommendations and to start looking at what we can achieve now.
"We're going to need support from state government, and I just want to make sure that this state government has as much appetite to develop or proceed with this project that the previous government did, because all I'm seeing or hearing at the moment is crickets."
As a founding member of the riverfront taskforce in 2020, Mr Sikora said the Nowra Bridge construction could have coincided with a riverfront revitalisation, however was left by the wayside.
"When the task force was formed in 2020, the first pylon hadn't even gone in for the bridge, now we have a complete project yet nothing has occurred here on the river after four years time," Mr Sikora said.
"Not even one D.A [development application] has gone in, not even one change in a planning proposal has been launched by this council."
The most recent updates for the Shoalhaven River revitalisation include the Nowra Riverfront Designing with Country Framework Report, and Nowra Riverfront Precinct Integrated Transport Plan, which were each released in November 2023.
There is not yet a date confirmed for the finalisation of supporting studies stage, which is to be completed and plans for the precinct can be viewed here.
