South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

NSW opposition urged Nowra residents to demand Labor's pre-election promises are met

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated January 15 2024 - 4:11pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
founding member of the Nowra Riverfront Activation Taskforce (NRAT) Luke Sikora, SCC councillor Serena Copley and Deputy Leader of the NSW Liberal party Natalie Ward. Picture by Holly McGuinness
founding member of the Nowra Riverfront Activation Taskforce (NRAT) Luke Sikora, SCC councillor Serena Copley and Deputy Leader of the NSW Liberal party Natalie Ward. Picture by Holly McGuinness

The acting NSW opposition leader Natalie Ward visited the Shoalhaven this week, calling for firm action from state and local representatives as she felt pre-election promised projects had been left untouched.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.